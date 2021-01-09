Arizona Republicans to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain

The Arizona Republican Party will vote Jan. 23 on a resolution to censure Cindy McCain for publicly endorsing President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat.

On Jan. 9, the party reported the Maricopa County GOP had voted and passed a resolution to censure McCain, the widow of former Arizona Sen. John McCain.

The state party later said in a statement that "there was a call, a second, and near unanimous cheering/approval - but resolutions can’t be amended from the floor."

According to Dictionary.com, a censure is the "strong or vehement expression of disapproval."

McCain has been outspoken about her support for President-elect Joe Biden, whose electoral win in Arizona has been contended by many in the GOP.

Cindy McCain tweeted that she is "a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law."

State judges have thrown out lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud in Arizona, saying there is no evidence of it. The same goes for lawsuits alleging fraud across the country in swing states.

Cindy McCain cited the decades-long friendship between her family and Biden’s and their bond as the parents of children serving in the military.

"He supports the troops and knows what it means for someone who has served," McCain told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Sept. 22. "Not only to love someone who has served, but understands what it means to send a child into combat. We’ve been great friends for many years, but we have a common thread in that we are Blue Star families."

Trump reacted harshly to the endorsement, disparaging both Biden and John McCain.

McCain said she hasn’t voted for a Democrat since she was 18. She remains a registered Republican and has no plans to change, she said.

John McCain was censured in 2014 by the party for what they saw as an insufficiently conservative voting record. He died in 2018.

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly responded to the censure saying it's "embarrassing and shameful," adding, Cindy McCain has "always done what she thinks is right for Arizona and our country. That’s something we should all admire, no matter which party we belong to."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.