Ariat to expand headquarters in Fort Worth, creating jobs

article

The Brief Equestrian apparel company Ariat International is expanding its regional headquarters in Fort Worth, bringing 150 new jobs to the area. The expansion will involve more than $8.9 million in capital investment and is supported by a $1.5 million grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF). Governor Greg Abbott and local leaders praised the move, citing the strength of the Texas economy and the company's commitment to Fort Worth.



Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Ariat International will expand its regional headquarters in Fort Worth, a move expected to create 150 new jobs and bring more than $8.9 million in capital investment to North Texas.

Ariat International expands in Fort Worth

Big picture view:

Ariat International, which designs and sells equestrian footwear and apparel, will receive a $1.5 million grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) to support the expansion.

What they're saying:

Abbott hailed the decision as proof of Texas’s strong economic climate.

"Texas is the land of economic freedom and opportunity," Abbott said in a statement. "With Ariat’s $8.9 million expansion of their regional headquarters in Fort Worth, this significant investment brings 150 new jobs for hardworking Texans in North Texas and showcases the strength of our state’s economy."

Ariat International Co-founder and CEO Beth Cross underscored the company's commitment to the area.

Featured article

"Fort Worth and the State of Texas have been an incredible partner in Ariat’s growth, and we’re proud to expand our presence here with this investment," Cross said. "Creating 150 new jobs in the community is especially meaningful to us."

Local leaders also welcomed the news, noting the alignment of the equestrian brand with the city's heritage.

"Ariat International’s expansion is a tremendous win for Fort Worth and all of North Texas," said Sen. Tan Parker.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker added that the expansion "strengthens our city’s position as a hub for innovation, logistics, and world-class brands, while creating quality jobs and opportunities for our residents."

Dig deeper:

The Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) is a performance-based grant awarded to business projects that select a Texas site over competing out-of-state locations, contingent upon the creation of new jobs and capital investment.