Argyle police deliver medications after getting 911 call from iced in resident

Some people who could not pick up their prescriptions because of the icy conditions got help from the Argyle Police Department.

Chef Emmitt Jackson and his officers made special deliveries Wednesday.

The chief said he considers it just part of their duty to serve the community.

It was a gesture appreciated by many patients and their caregivers.

Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes

"Anytime we can get medication to people, and our EMS doesn’t have to respond to a potential issue, that’s a plus," Chief Jackson said.

Police decided to make deliveries after an Argyle resident called 911 about needing medication, and it grew from there.

The department has been answering requests from residents in need through social media.

Argyle is in Denton County, south of Denton.