2 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas on Wednesday
DALLAS - The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down in North Texas during Wednesday’s storms.
April 30 Tornadoes
What we know:
An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in the Denton County city of Celina with wind speeds of up to 70 mph.
Another brief tornado touched down in a field in the town of Mertens in Hill County. It didn’t cause any damage, so its wind speed is unknown.
What's next:
The NWS is expected to send a team to Lamar County on Friday to survey possible tornado damage there.
Lamar County Damage
Drone images show damage to a County Road house about one mile lowest of FM 1499 in Lamar County.
The roof of the home was pulled off, according to the Lamar County office of emergency management.
No one was injured inside.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the National Weather Service and the FOX 4 Weather team.