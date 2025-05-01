2 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas on Wednesday

The Brief The NWS confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Celina with wind speeds of 70mph. Another tornado with unconfirmed wind speeds touched down in a field in the Hill County town of Mertens. Crews will be back out on Friday surveying damage in Lamar County.



The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes touched down in North Texas during Wednesday’s storms.

April 30 Tornadoes

What we know:

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in the Denton County city of Celina with wind speeds of up to 70 mph.

Another brief tornado touched down in a field in the town of Mertens in Hill County. It didn’t cause any damage, so its wind speed is unknown.

What's next:

The NWS is expected to send a team to Lamar County on Friday to survey possible tornado damage there.

Lamar County Damage

Drone images show damage to a County Road house about one mile lowest of FM 1499 in Lamar County.

The roof of the home was pulled off, according to the Lamar County office of emergency management.

No one was injured inside.