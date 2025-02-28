Apple pie chia seed recipe | The Ten

How to make apple pie chia seed pudding:

Ingredients:

½ C – Chia seeds

1 C – Coconut milk (Barista’s blend)

2 C – Vanilla yogurt

2 Tbsp – maple syrup

1 C - Apple juice

1 ½ C – white sugar

½ C – brown sugar

1 ea – cinnamon stick

1 ea – star anise

2 tsp – lemon juice

Directions:

Chia seed pudding

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the coconut milk, yogurt, and maple syrup until smooth.

2. Stir in the chia seeds and mix well to prevent clumping.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight, stirring once after 30 minutes to evenly distribute the chia seeds.

4. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Apple syrup

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine apple juice, sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and star anise.

2. Stir until the sugars dissolve and the mixture begins to simmer.

3. Reduce heat to low and let it gently simmer for 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld.

4. Remove from heat and stir in the lemon juice.

5. Strain out the star anise and let cool before transferring to a storage container.

6. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

