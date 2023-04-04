Expand / Collapse search

Apartments under construction burn down in Fort Worth

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Firefighters in Fort Worth battled an apartment fire at a complex that was under construction.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a complex near Altamesa Boulevard and Hulen Street on the city’s south side.

The complex, as well as a construction trailer, building materials, and several vehicles, were destroyed.

Fortunately, no one was living there yet, and no one was hurt.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said no firefighters were injured.

The fire was difficult, though, because of the high winds and all of the raw wood at the construction site.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.