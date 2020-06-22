Apartment fire displaces dozens in east Dallas

article

An apartment fire forced several people out of their homes in east Dallas Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the Haston Apartments off Ferguson Road and Lakeland Drive around 7 p.m.

They arrived to find flames coming from a third-floor apartment and from the roof of the building. They had to attack the flames from the outside.

The fire ultimately affected 42 apartments. The American Red Cross is now helping those families.

No one was seriously hurt but one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.