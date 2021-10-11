Anti-domestic violence strategy unveiled by Dallas Police Department

The Dallas police chief unveiled his department's new strategy to confront domestic violence in the city on Monday.

The plan includes increasing the number of domestic violence detectives and reorganizing the domestic violence unit. Home visits to check in on victims and alleged abusers will also resume.

Chief Eddie Garcia announced the changes flanked by the mayor and members of his public safety and domestic violence advisory councils.

While October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the chief says it will always be a priority for his department.

"I'm certainly hopeful that we can all see how important this is and this isn’t about necessarily this month. We've been working on this plan for months. This is not about October this is about how do we do a better job and how can we ensure that our survivors know that we have their back," Garcia said.

Felony domestic violence assaults were up nearly 14 percent in Dallas last year when compared to 2019.

The Dallas Police Department says those numbers have not shown improvement this year.

