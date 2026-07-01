Another Tarrant County jail inmate dies after being ‘released’

The Brief The family of 61-year-old Victor Rennels is seeking transparency from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office following his death after a 14-day jail stay. Officials state Rennels was released from custody before dying at the hospital, but his family claims he was handcuffed to his bed until moments before his death. Rennels is the fifth individual connected to the Tarrant County jail to die recently, drawing sharp criticism from local officials over accountability.



A family is demanding more transparency from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office about the death of their loved one. Part of the dispute is whether he was in custody when he died.

Victor Rennels’ Death

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Victor Rennels suffered a medical event while in the Tarrant County jail on June 24.

He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment and was released from custody while still hospitalized on June 25. He passed away later that evening.

What they're saying:

Rennels’ family believes they deserve more information than what has been provided about his death during a 14-day confinement in the jail.

"It’s very saddening that you have to fight for these answers. You have to cry out. You have to reach out," said Victoria Rogers, Runnels’ niece.

Rogers said her uncle was still restrained and handcuffed to his hospital bed when he died.

"They were removed before the pronouncement or declared time of death. There may have been a five-minute difference," she said.

The other side:

FOX 4 has asked the sheriff’s department to respond to the family’s statements about Runnels being handcuffed but considered "not in custody" at the time of his death. A spokesman said the department would not address anything further.

Tarrant County Inmate Deaths

Big picture view:

The family held a news conference on Friday alongside Commissioner Alisa Simmons, who has been trying to call attention to a recent increase in inmate deaths.

Runnels is the fifth Tarrant County inmate to die in recent weeks.

John Barr, 36, died on April 19. The sheriff’s department said he was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead the same day at JPS Hospital.

James Johnson, 40, died on June 15. He suffered a medical emergency in his cell and later died at JPS Hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

The next day on June 16, 40-year-old Carl McCray was found unresponsive in his cell by a detention officer. He also died at JPS Hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

And then on June 18, 46-year-old Mack Greer died at JPS Hospital after reportedly suffering a head injury in the jail. His cause of death is still listed as "pending."

Greer was also released from custody before being taken off life support, so his death is not considered an "in-custody death."

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s department’s statement mentions that several of the men had refused routine medical assessments at intake and that inmates often have pre-existing medical conditions when they arrive at the jail.

The spokesman also said it’s not uncommon for judges to grant compassionate release when an inmate is in failing health and no longer a threat to the community. This allows them to be with family during their final days.

Regarding Runnels’ death, the department said the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reviewed the case and formally determined that it does not meet the criteria for an in-custody death.

Simmons and Runnels’ family disagree.

"Moving someone from a jail cell to the county hospital should not move that case beyond accountability," Simmons said.

"For this to happen to him, we must have answers. And I want justice for my brother, accountability," said Vickie Rogers, Runnels’ sister.