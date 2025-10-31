2nd teacher at Celina ISD school arrested this month
CELINA, Texas - A Celina ISD teacher is in jail after police said she was impaired while on the campus of Moore Middle School.
She’s the second teacher from the school to face criminal charges this month.
Celina ISD Teacher Arrested
Jainya Walder
What we know:
Celina police said they responded to a call Thursday afternoon regarding a classroom teacher at Moore Middle School who appeared to be impaired.
English teacher Jainya Walder was questioned and eventually taken into custody.
The 40-year-old is now at the Collin County jail charged with endangering a child.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any other details about Walder’s arrest or what happened in her classroom.
Celina ISD hasn’t commented on the case.
Celina ISD Invasive Recording Arrest
Moore Middle School is the same school where another teacher was arrested earlier this month. Caleb Elliott is accused of secretly recording boys in a locker room.
He was a sixth-grade history teacher, an eighth-grade football coach, and is the son of Bill Elliott, Celina ISD’s athletic director and the head coach of the Celina High School football team.
A lawsuit claims Caleb Elliott had a sexual relationship with a student while working at Celina High School. The district quietly moved him to the middle school in an attempt to cover it up, the suit claims.
Once at the middle school, Caleb Elliott allegedly recorded images of more than 30 boys in the locker room. Police said investigators found images of dozens of students on his phone.
He is now facing charges of invasive recording and was placed on administrative leave "indefinitely."
A second lawsuit targets the head coach, Celina ISD’s superintendent, and the Moore Middle School principal, accusing them of nepotism.
Both Bill Elliott and the Moore Middle School principal were placed on leave pending the outcome of an independent Celina ISD investigation.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Celina Police Department, Celina ISD, two lawsuits filed by parents of the alleged victims and past news coverage.