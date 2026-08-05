Anna man given federal prison sentence for methamphetamine trafficking
PLANO, Texas - A Collin County man will spend significant time in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges on Wednesday, including intent to distribute methamphetamine.
What we know:
36-year-old Pedro Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession charges in the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
Rodriguez was given a 20-year prison sentence.
During the investigation, officials found Rodriguez conspired to distribute methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Texas since at least Sept. 2024.
A firearm related to the drug trafficking activities was also found during the investigation.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Collinc County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the U.S. Department of Justice.