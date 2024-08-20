Texas family killed on the way to UT-Dallas move-in day

An incoming college freshman and her parents died in a crash on their way to North Texas for move-in day.

Andril Arvind was set to begin school this week at the University of Texas at Dallas.

She graduated in May from Rouse High School in Leander, near Austin, and planned to study computer science at UTD.

Her high school band department shared photos of her family, remembering her as a bright light known for her kind and caring nature.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Andril and her parents, Arvind Mani and Padreepa Arvind, were killed on U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas last Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said a Cadillac that was traveling at a high rate of speed had a tire blowout. The car skidded into oncoming traffic, hitting the family’s Kia.

The two people in the Cadillac were also killed in the crash.

Friends of the family said Andril’s younger brother stayed behind because he was starting his freshman year of high school.

They are now raising money for the 14-year-old who is left without his family.