Dallas ISD student whose family immigrated from Cameroon going to Harvard on full-ride scholarship

Whether she's walking the halls at Hillcrest High School in Dallas, or catching up with the other athletes on the basketball court, Andrea Tchinda exudes star quality.

Wednesday was her first time back on campus since the graduating senior found out she was named valedictorian.

Proud principal T.J. Florie called to give her the news.

"It was just a moment that made me emotional," Florie said. "That means a lot for somebody that looks like her to look up to her and say, ‘She can do this, I can do this.’"

It's another crowning achievement for a girl who was born and raised in Cameroon, and only moved to the United States at age 13.

"I was mad, I was like, ‘Why are we moving? I want to stay with my friends. I don't want to leave,’" Tchinda recalled.

Her parents moved to Dallas, on a visa, to give their five daughters a better life.

She didn't speak any English when she enrolled in Dallas ISD.

"When I got here, the feelings intensified. I don't want to be here at all, I can't speak the language, I can't converse with anybody," she added.

Slowly, she learned the language.

Then, she was encouraged to join the school's basketball team.

She had never played before, but she stuck it out.

"It taught me some crucial values. Taught me to overcome adversity, embracing change," she said.

Halfway through her freshman year, Tchinda got into the collegiate academy, eventually earning an associate degree.

And on Tuesday, she became a U.S. citizen.

[REPORTER: "It's been an incredible couple of weeks."]

"Yes. Really, really," Tchinda responded.

Her crowning achievement is her acceptance at Harvard, with a full ride scholarship.

"I just opened it, was like congratulations, I just got into Harvard," she said.

Featured article

She plans to study computer science. Her goal is to one day develop software that can improve education back in Cameroon first, and then in other African countries.

Her optimism mirrors what her principal said.

"To be a model to the younger kids, to be a mirror to know that, ‘Oh, she did it, so I can do it," Florie said.