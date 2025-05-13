American trapped in Thailand after dropped charges for insulting the monarchy

The Brief American scholar Paul Chambers was arrested last month and accused of insulting the Thai monarchy. Chambers was granted bail and mandated to wear an ankle monitor. Then, on May 1, prosecutors in Thailand dropped those charges. Chambers’ family claims Thailand’s government is refusing to allow him to leave for the United States.



A family in North Texas is relieved their loved one is no longer facing criminal charges in Thailand, but they say he still cannot get out of the country.

American scholar Paul Chambers was arrested last month and accused of insulting the Thai monarchy. U.S. officials were alarmed by the arrest.

The family says the charges have been dropped but the journey to get him back home isn't over.

What we know:

Paul Chambers is a U.S. political science professor teaching at a university in Thailand.

He was facing prison time for allegations of insulting the monarchy. Allegations Chambers denied.

In April, Chambers turned himself in. He was twice denied bail. At the time, his brother, Kit Chambers, who calls North Texas home, spoke with FOX 4.

After our story aired, Chambers was granted bail and mandated to wear an ankle monitor. Then, on May 1, prosecutors in Thailand dropped those charges.

Paul Chambers

Still, there's an issue.

Chambers’ family claims Thailand’s government is refusing to allow him to leave for the United States.

Dig deeper:

Since 2020, opponents of Thailand’s speech laws have become more vocal. Critics of Thailand’s speech laws consider its enforcement among the harshest anywhere. Thailand’s military plays a major role in the country’s politics.

Paul Chambers is a go-to expert in Thailand related to U.S. policy.

The comments Chambers was accused of making refer to a restructuring of Thailand’s military, but Chambers’ family says the words did not come from him. Rather, a think tank in Singapore that streamed a webinar Chambers was a speaker.

What they're saying:

"The Thai officials are not allowing him to leave, the immigration office still has his passport, still has his visa. They’re just not budging," said Kit Chambers. "My biggest fear right now is that the longer this goes on, the greater the chance of someone probably in the military trying to fabricate news charges and trying to keep him there. Possibly send him back to prison."

What's next:

Now, with the charges dropped, his family is pleading for a safe return to the United States.