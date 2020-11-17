American Medical Association urges masking, social distancing as COVID-19 cases spike

The leader of the American Medical Association says instead of letting up we should be doubling down on the basics: to keep ourselves and others safe from the virus.

Hospitals typically see a rise in patients every winter and this year will likely be no different. That means people need to be smart as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country.

“I think we are seeing COVID fatigue,” said Dr. Susan Bailey, AMA President.

The Fort Worth doctor understands people are growing tired of masks and staying apart, which is adding up to record spread of the coronavirus.

“Because we're tired of it, we just want to get back to normal, we miss our friends and our usual activities, but the virus is not tired at all. It is busier than ever and our numbers are skyrocketing,” Bailey said.

Hospitalizations are following the increase in cases in recent weeks.

Advertisement

“And unfortunately deaths after that, so we need to double down on wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and avoiding large indoor gatherings,” Bailey said.

It’s all the more reason why Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations should be muted this year.

“As we approach the holiday season, we all need to be thinking about how we're going to approach these holidays safely,” Bailey said. “Our hospitals always fill up around December and January because of other respiratory viruses and if our hospitals are full of COVID patients, where are all the other people going to go that need hospital care?”

The doctor urged everyone to get a flu shot. Even though people are tired of it, she also wants people to keep wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing because those are the only tools in the tool box to fight this virus right now.