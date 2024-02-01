American Girl to open store at The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas

American Girl is opening a brand-new Dallas location next month.

The American Girl Dallas store at The Shops at Park Lane will open on Saturday, March 2.

The 14,720-square foot, two-story shop will have the dolls your kids know and love, plus accessories, books, a cafe for teatime, party rooms and a floor-to-ceiling dollhouse.

(Source: American Girl)

The store will also have a salon, where girls can get their hair done to match their doll, get a mini manicure and even get their ears pierced.

"American Girl Dallas features an all-new look and feel that honors our heritage and offers exciting experiences and new ways to celebrate that will make any visit a special Day to Remember," said Jamie Cygielman, global SVP and general manager of American Girl in a statement. "Whether girls and their families are dining in the charming cafe or getting made-to-match looks in the Dolled Up Salon, American Girl Dallas promises to be the place to create unforgettable memories together."

Special events will be held on the weekend of March 2, including a ribbon-cutting at 9:45 a.m.

The store will be located next to the Nordstrom Rack on Park Lane.

With the new store opening, American Girl says the current shop at the Galleria will be closing.