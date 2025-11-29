American Airlines works overnight to fix issues with recalled Airbus planes
FORT WORTH, Texas - After Airbus ordered software fixes to 6,000 A320-family jets on Friday, Fort Worth-based American Airlines says all of theirs have been repaired.
American Airlines fixes Airbuses
The latest:
In a release to FOX 4 on Saturday, American said their Tech Ops team worked overnight to address the Airbus software issue. All work has now been completed.
American expects no further operational impact related to the Emergency Airworthiness Directive.
The airline said they have 209 planes that were affected by the repair order.
Featured
Airbus issues fixes on A320 aircraft
The backstory:
According to Airbus, a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft revealed that "intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls."
Consequently, Airbus said it identified a "significant number" of A320 Family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted.
Airbus is working with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) in order to implement the available software and hardware protection, and ensure the fleet is safe to fly.
The Source: Information in this update came from American Airlines.