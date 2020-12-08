American Airlines to offer pre-flight at-home COVID-19 tests

article

American Airlines is taking another step to make flights safer.

The Fort Worth-based airline plans to offer passengers at-home COVID-19 tests to use before flying to any destination in the United States with travel restrictions.

The nasal swap tests will be available for purchase for $129 starting Saturday through a partnership with LetsGetChecked. The results are typically delivered within 48 hours.

While a negative test is not required to fly on American Airlines, several states and U.S. cities do have testing requirements including Alaska, Connecticut, Chicago, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington D.C.

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” said Alison Taylor with American Airlines. “As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience.”

The airline has also partnered with CareNow and offers both onsite rapid testing at DFW Airport and testing at select CareNow urgent care facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

American said passengers who are planning to get tested at the airport should arrive an extra hour earlier.

LINK: https://www.aa.com/i18n/travel-info/covid-19-testing.jsp