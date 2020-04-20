American Airlines raises more than $2 million for Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts

American Airlines has raised more than $2 million to help support the American Red Cross in its efforts to combat COVID-19 and help keep workers on the frontlines of the outbreak safe.

In the first 24 hours, the carrier and its customers generated more than $1 million for the humanitarian organization — a record for any Red Cross partner, the company said.

AAdvantage members who give at least $25 to its COVID-19 relief fund will earn 10 miles for every dollar they donate through April 30, the airline said.

A passenger wearing a protective mask waits in line at American Airlines customer assistance on March 13, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Donations designated to the novel coronavirus will help the Red Cross maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients and equip volunteers and staff with food, shelter and relief supplies.

The money will also be invested in technology and training for virtual counseling, financial assistance and other relief services, provide new cleaning protocols for shelters, food service spaces and emergency response vehicles, as well as help increase the number of health screenings of volunteers and employees.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people still rely on the Red Cross for other life emergencies.

The organization points out on its website that as residents follow stay-at-home orders, the risk of home fires hasn’t gone away — which represents a majority of the 60,000 disasters that the organization responds to annually in the U.S.

The Red Cross has also helped those displaced by recent tornadoes in Arkansas and Texas and an earthquake in Utah, as well as provided food to those in need in communities across the country.

“This virus is affecting many people, but we know that assisting the Red Cross will help give people access to trained staff and volunteers who can assist with mass care, health and mental health services, immediate disaster relief, as well as support the nation’s blood supply,” said Ron DeFeo, senior vice president of global engagement for American Airlines.

“We will continue to give our financial support and stand in solidarity with the Red Cross as its team fights against the pandemic.”

As part of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, the carrier also provides airline miles to Red Cross staff and volunteers of emergency relief efforts.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.