American Airlines posts record revenues in Q3 as travelers return to the skies

American Airlines says it saw record quarterly revenue in the third-quarter of the year as fliers returned to the skies for the summer travel season, according to financial reports.

The Fort Worth-based airline says it posted $13.5 billion in revenue in Q3, despite flying nearly 10% less than the same time in 2019.

"Demand remains strong, and it’s clear that customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world continue to value air travel and the ability to reconnect post-pandemic," said American CEO Robert Isom.

An American Airlines jet at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Overall, American posted a $483 million profit in Q3, despite the company's fuel bill doubling from a year ago.

A big reason for the strong numbers: Airfares across all airlines are up 43% over the last year, according to government reports.

The airline forecasts that fourth-quarter earnings will top Wall Street expectations again in Q4.

American joins United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in positive financial reports.