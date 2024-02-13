Expand / Collapse search

American Airlines plane runs off runway at DFW Airport

By
Published 
American Airlines
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Federal investigators are trying to figure out why an American Airlines passenger jet ran off the end of a runway at DFW Airport over the weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Boeing plane had a braking issue.

The flight was arriving from Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C. Saturday night and had just landed in Dallas.

The plane ended up in a safety area beyond the end of the runway.

Related

Flight attendants to picket at DFW, Love Field as part of worldwide protest
article

Flight attendants to picket at DFW, Love Field as part of worldwide protest

Flight attendants will protest Tuesday at airports in 30 cities in the U.S., plus Canada and the United Kingdom.

None of the 99 passengers and six crew members were hurt. They were taken by bus to the terminal.

American Airlines said it is cooperating with the FAA’s investigation.