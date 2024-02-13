American Airlines plane runs off runway at DFW Airport

article

Federal investigators are trying to figure out why an American Airlines passenger jet ran off the end of a runway at DFW Airport over the weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Boeing plane had a braking issue.

The flight was arriving from Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C. Saturday night and had just landed in Dallas.

The plane ended up in a safety area beyond the end of the runway.

Related article

None of the 99 passengers and six crew members were hurt. They were taken by bus to the terminal.

American Airlines said it is cooperating with the FAA’s investigation.