How American Airlines miles could get you seats at FIFA World Cup 2026

The Brief American Airlines' AAdvantage members can redeem miles for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Access opens on Oct. 13 and is tiered based on a member's loyalty status. The airline is also offering a sweepstakes for members to win tickets to the final match.



With next year's FIFA World Cup preparing to bring matches to Texas, members of Fort Worth-based American Airlines' AAdvantage program could use miles for seats at the games.

American Airlines and FIFA World Cup

Members of the AAdvantage loyalty program can soon redeem miles for match tickets.

The opportunity opens on Oct. 13, the airline announced Wednesday.

How it works

The airline released the following details for the program members:

AAdvantage® members in the U.S. will have early access to redeem miles for match tickets through American based on their status level: ​

Oct. 13 — AAdvantage Executive Platinum® status and ConciergeKey® members​

Oct. 14 — AAdvantage Gold® status, AAdvantage Platinum® status and AAdvantage Platinum Pro® status members

Oct. 15 — All AAdvantage® members​

How to earn miles: ​

Earn miles and Loyalty Points by flying or engaging with the airline’s partners, getting them closer to status for exclusive access to FIFA World Cup 26™ match tickets. ​

AAdvantage® members can save up to 40% when buying AAdvantage® miles by visiting American’s website . ​

More ways to score FIFA World Cup 26™ match tickets with American: ​

American is offering AAdvantage® members the opportunity to score match tickets through an ongoing sweepstakes. ​

Fans who are U.S. residents, ages 18 and over, can sign up once daily at aa.com/fwc26perks for a chance to win final match tickets. ​

What is the 2026 World Cup format?

Dig deeper:

The Associated Press reported that the 2026 World Cup will follow the same format as in recent years, just with a bigger collection of teams.

There will be 12 groups of four teams. The teams in each group play each other and the top two will advance to a knockout stage. The eight best third-place teams will also advance. The knockouts will be played from the round of 32 to the final.

Which cities will host the 2026 World Cup?

Local perspective:

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.

Nine of the U.S. matches, including a semifinal, will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be called Dallas Stadium for the purpose of the tournament.

Two Canadian cities will have World Cup games: Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

In Mexico, games will be played in Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City.

When does the 2026 World Cup kick off?

What's next:

The tournament will be played through June and July in 2026 and will begin at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, with the final held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be called the New York New Jersey Stadium during FIFA's tournament.

Where can I get tickets for the 2026 World Cup?

Soccer fans can register to get tickets to next year’s World Cup through FIFA.