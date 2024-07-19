American Airlines, flight attendants union reach tentative deal

Fort Worth-based American Airlines has reached a long-awaited agreement with its flight attendant's union.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants announced that they came to a deal with American after a final week of bargaining.

"We have reached a long overdue agreement with American Airlines, which addresses our concerns in compensation, work rules, and retroactive pay. If approved, this agreement will put billions of additional dollars into compensation and work rules for our Flight Attendant workgroup," said APFA National President Julie Hedrick.

The flight attendants union had threatened to strike if certain conditions were not met.

President Joe Biden released a statement shortly after the news of the deal came out.

"Collective bargaining works. I congratulate the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, their 25,000 members, and American Airlines for reaching a tentative agreement," he wrote. "This is the culmination of over 5 years of negotiations and proves once again that collective bargaining benefits workers, companies, and our economy."

The agreement must be approved by the APFA board and then the membership will have the final vote.

The board is expected to meet next to review the deal.

Details of the agreement are expected to be released after that meeting.



