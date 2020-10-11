American Airlines Center ready to welcome early voters starting Tuesday

article

The American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas is ready to welcome voters.

The home of the Mavericks and Stars is the largest polling location in Dallas County when early voting starts Tuesday.

“We want our voters to feel safe while they are voting and casting their ballot,” said Laura Granado, early voting manager, Dallas County Elections.

Parking at the mega center is free and curbside voting will be available for those who can't go inside.

The Dallas Mavericks organization played a role in making their home arena available because of pandemic and an effort to get people to vote. Multiple NBA teams will have their venues turned into polling sites this year.

“This is our only mega center,” Granado said. “We will provide marking devices for a large amount of people while maintaining six feet apart.”

All county voting locations follow the recommended CDC protocols for COVID-19.

Voting machines are at least six feet apart and there are plenty of hand sanitizer stations. If someone needs a mask and-or gloves they will be provided.

