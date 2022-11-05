AMC launches $5 'Discount Tuesdays' at movie theaters

article

AMC Theatres has announced "Discount Tuesdays" where moviegoers can see flicks at $5.

The discount runs from now until the end of January 2023. The discount is available to members of AMC Stubs, a rewards program.

"$5 Discount Tuesday at AMC offers significant value to movie-goers in many areas around the country," the company said in a news release.

Also, at participating locations, moviegoers can pair a small popcorn with their choice of a 21 oz. ICEE® or a small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink for just $5 on discount Tuesdays.

Movie theaters all over shuttered their doors two years ago as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Hollywood is tracking closely just how many moviegoers it might have lost in a pandemic interim where streaming services made major inroads into homes and exclusive theatrical windows splintered.

Meanwhile, the one thing that is working: Event movies on large-format screens. If the pandemic has made movie watchers more accustomed to staying home, or waiting until a movie lands on a streaming platform or video-on-demand, it has only enhanced the appeal of massive, rumbling theaters. IMAX recorded its best October 2021 ever with $118 million in ticket sales.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.