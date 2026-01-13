'Give Amber justice': Arlington police issue renewed plea on 30th anniversary of Amber Hagerman abduction

article

The Brief Jan. 13 marks 30 years since 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas. Though her body was found days later, the case remains one of the most high-profile unsolved murders in North Texas history. In the wake of her death, North Texas broadcasters and law enforcement partnered to create the AMBER Alert system (America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response). Arlington police are currently using advanced DNA technology to re-examine evidence in hopes of identifying the killer.



Jan. 13 marks 30 years since 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted from an Arlington parking lot, a tragedy that sparked the nationwide AMBER Alert system. Three decades later, her killer remains at large, and police are using advanced DNA technology in hopes of generating a full profile of the killer.

Abduction of Amber Hagerman

Evidence in Amber Hagerman case

The backstory:

On Jan. 13, 1996, Amber was riding her bicycle in the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store when a man in a black pickup truck snatched her. A primary witness told Arlington police that Amber screamed and fought her abductor, kicking at him as he forced her into the vehicle.

Four days later, a dog walker discovered her body in a creek about 4 miles from where she was taken.

Local perspective:

While the case has gone cold, it remains open and active. Arlington police believe the suspect, who was likely in his 20s or 30s at the time of the crime, would now be in his 50s or 60s.

Investigators are currently utilizing advanced DNA technology in hopes of generating a full profile of the killer.

Memorial for Amber Hagerman

What they're saying:

"I want to know why… why her? She was only a little girl," said Donna Williams, Amber’s mother. "To Amber’s killer: I’m asking you today to turn yourself in. Give Amber justice."

Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye spoke about the need for public help. "Our detectives believe that someone still has knowledge of this horrific crime, and we need them to come forward," he said.

New reward for Arlington cold case information

What you can do:

Police have provided an updated description of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male, now in his 50s or 60s. He is under 6 feet tall with a medium build and brown or black hair.

The vehicle is believed to be a black 1980s or 1990s full-size fleet pickup truck. The vehicle featured a short wheelbase, a single cab, and a clear rear window with no slider. At the time, the truck was in good condition with no visible damage.

Oak Farms Dairy is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The Arlington Police Department has established a dedicated tip line. Anyone with information, no matter how small, is urged to call 817-575-8823.

Why was the AMBER Alert created?

The other side:

The tragedy led to the creation of the AMBER Alert (America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response). In the 29 years since the system was established, it has helped bring more than 1,000 children home safely.