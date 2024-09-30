Amber Alert: Missing 6-month-old Rockwall girl found safe in Missouri

article

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued for 6-month-old Nova Brady, who was taken from a home in Rockwall overnight. The suspects are her biological parents, 26-year-old Dakota Brady and 22-year-old Margaret Van Aken. All three were located in Missouri on Monday morning.



A missing North Texas baby who was allegedly abducted by her biological parents is now safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Monday morning for 6-month-old Nova Brady, who was reportedly taken overnight from a home in the 300 block of Munson Street in Rockwall.

"After investigation, detectives developed a high level of confidence that Nova's biological parents, who recently lost parental rights to the child, were likely responsible for taking the child and have left the DFW area," the Rockwall Police Department said.

In an update, the department confirmed Nova was located in Missouri with 26-year-old Dakota Brady and 22-year-old Margaret Van Aken.

The baby is said to be safe.

There's no word yet on if her biological parents will face any charges.