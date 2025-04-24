Amber Alert: Missing North Richland Hills 15-year-old found safe
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A missing 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
What's new:
North Richland Hills police said 15-year-old Ivanna Gonzalez was safely located around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The backstory:
An Amber Alert was issued for Gonzalez on Thursday afternoon.
North Richland Hills police said she disappeared this past Friday.
She was originally reported as a runaway, but new information had them seriously concerned about her safety. Investigators believed she was being held against her will in the Houston area.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about where Gonzalez was found.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Texas DPS and the North Richland Hills Police Department.