Amber Alert: Missing North Richland Hills 15-year-old found safe

article

The Brief Police say 15-year-old Ivanna Gonzalez has been found safe. An Amber Alert was issued for her on Thursday afternoon because North Richland Hills police believed she could be in danger.



A missing 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

What's new:

North Richland Hills police said 15-year-old Ivanna Gonzalez was safely located around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The backstory:

An Amber Alert was issued for Gonzalez on Thursday afternoon.

North Richland Hills police said she disappeared this past Friday.

She was originally reported as a runaway, but new information had them seriously concerned about her safety. Investigators believed she was being held against her will in the Houston area.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about where Gonzalez was found.