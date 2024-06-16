AMBER Alert issued for missing teen in San Antonio

article

An AMBER Alert was issued in Texas for a child abduction in San Antonio on Sunday.

The victim is 15-year-old Savanna Cardenas, who was last seen in a Costco parking lot at 191 W Loop 1604 in San Antonio at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Cardenas is described as:

White female

Black hair

5'4"

150 lbs

Brown eyes

The suspect is an unknown 45-50-year-old female with blonde hair.

The suspect vehicle is a silver Ford Fusion with an unknown license plate number.

Law enforcement officials believe Cardenas to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have seen her, please call 911.

Anyone with information on Cardenas's abduction is encouraged to contact the Bandera County Sheriff's Office at 830-796-3771.