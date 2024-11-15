AMBER Alert issued for Texas 11-year-old

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl out of Henderson County.

Mia James was last seen on Thursday night in the 6200 Block of County Rd 3925 in Athens, Texas.

James was last seen wearing a teal long-sleeved teal hoodie with the word "venom" in glitter and black shorts.

Texas DPS says James is about 5'6", weighs 98 pounds and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-677-6311.

AMBER Alert

The AMBER alert (America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response alert) was created in response to the kidnapping and death of nine year old Amber Hagerman of Arlington , Texas.

AMBER Alert Criteria

Is this child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child's safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder?ORIs this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by:Someone unrelated and more than three years older,orAnother parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?

Someone unrelated and more than three years older,or

Another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?

Is this child in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the abduction and eliminated alternative explanations for the child's disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction?