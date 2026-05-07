AMBER Alert issued for missing Louisiana child last seen in Allen
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ALLEN, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child believed to be near Allen.
13-year-old Merlin Chirinos-Argueta from Keithville, Louisiana was last seen on May 7 at 7:10 p.m., and is believed to be near Allen.
The suspect is 18-year-old Danile Mejia, who is driving a white Suburban with the license plate VML6061.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. If you see Argueta or Mejia, call 911.
The Source: Information in this story comes from an AMBER alert.