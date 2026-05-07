AMBER Alert issued for missing Louisiana child last seen in Allen

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The Brief An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child believed to be near Allen. 13-year-old Merlin Argueta is from Keithville, Louisiana and was last seen on May 7 at 7:10 p.m. The suspect is 18-year-old Daniel Mejia. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.



An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child believed to be near Allen.

13-year-old Merlin Chirinos-Argueta from Keithville, Louisiana was last seen on May 7 at 7:10 p.m., and is believed to be near Allen.

The suspect is 18-year-old Danile Mejia, who is driving a white Suburban with the license plate VML6061.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. If you see Argueta or Mejia, call 911.