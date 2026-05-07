Expand / Collapse search

AMBER Alert issued for missing Louisiana child last seen in Allen

By
Published  May 7, 2026 9:07pm CDT
Allen
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child believed to be near Allen.
    • 13-year-old Merlin Argueta is from Keithville, Louisiana and was last seen on May 7 at 7:10 p.m.
    • The suspect is 18-year-old Daniel Mejia. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

ALLEN, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child believed to be near Allen.

13-year-old Merlin Chirinos-Argueta from Keithville, Louisiana was last seen on May 7 at 7:10 p.m., and is believed to be near Allen.

The suspect is 18-year-old Danile Mejia, who is driving a white Suburban with the license plate VML6061.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. If you see Argueta or Mejia, call 911.

The Source: Information in this story comes from an AMBER alert.

AllenCrime and Public SafetyLouisiana