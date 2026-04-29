Missing Irving teen found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

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The Brief Irving Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson. Jackson was last seen around 4:15 p.m. on April 29 in the 300 block of E. Las Colinas Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.



The Irving Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing teen.

UPDATE: Isaiah Jackson has been safely located, and the AMBER Alert has been canceled.

What we know:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson.

Jackson was last seen on April 28 around 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Las Colinas Boulevard in Irving. Jackson was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and black crocs.

Jackson has been diagnosed with multiple disorders, according to Irving PD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010, or call 911 if seen.