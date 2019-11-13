AMBER Alert issued for missing Hondo girl

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Hondo, Texas girl who has been missing since mid-October.

Eva Marie Garcia, 14, has been missing since October 16. She is described as a white female, 5'2", 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt, black shorts, and pink sandals.

According to the AMBER Alert, law enforcement officials believe her to be in grave or immediate danger.

Medina County Crimestoppers is offering up to $500 for information leading to her location.

According to a Facebook post from the Hondo Police Department, Garcia was entered as a runaway.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Hondo Police Department at 830-741-6153.