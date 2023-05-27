AMBER ALERT issued for 4 children believed to be kidnapped in El Paso

Authorities need your help finding four missing children who are believed to be kidnapped out of El Paso, Texas.

The Texas DPS only shared three photos of the children, but are believed to be with Jennifer Carmony, 42. Her relationship with the children has not been disclosed, as of this writing.

Jennifer Carmony (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

The youngest child, Michael Carmony, 4, while the next three children are 12, 14, and 16-years-old, respectively. Officials identified them as: Audrit Williams, 12, Isabella Williams, 14, and Aidan Williams, 16.

3 of 4 children missing (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

Investigators said they were last seen in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean in a red 2004 Ford F150 with a Texas license plate that reads BE88718. We're told it may have been spray-painted black.

If you have any information on there whereabouts, you're asked to call the El Paso PD at 915-212-4040.