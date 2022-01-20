Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Buda, suspect is known

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo.

Salcedo was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills in Buda, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2022. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with a red shirt. Salcedo has red or auburn hair, black colored eyes and is 5 foot 4 inches tall.

Texas DPS believes the suspect to be Hector Avila, a 28-year-old Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair, and multiple tattoos on his shoulder. Avila stands at 4 foot 9 inches tall and was last seen and heard from in Austin.

Authorities believe Salcedo to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with any information on this abduction, or anyone who has recently seen Salcedo or Avila is being asked to call 512-974-5250 to report it to Austin Police Department.

