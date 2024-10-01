Amber Alert issued for missing Hurst 16-year-old girl
HURST, Texas - Police in Hurst are searching for a missing teenager who may be in grave or immediate danger.
A local Amber Alert was issued for 16-year-old Zoe Rowbotham on Tuesday afternoon.
Hurst police said she was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Bluebonnet Drive and Arwine Drive in Hurst.
Rowbotham is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black shorts, and white shoes.
She’s believed to be traveling on foot.
Police confirmed Rowbotham ran away from home. They are considering her a high-risk missing person because they said she has a diminished mental-health capacity and needs medication.
She may be in grave or immediate danger, police said.
Anyone who spots her is asked to call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.