Amber Alert issued for missing Hurst 16-year-old girl

Police are looking for 16-year-old Zoe Rowbotham who was last seen on Sunday night in Hurst. She may be traveling on foot. If you see her, call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.



Police in Hurst are searching for a missing teenager who may be in grave or immediate danger.

A local Amber Alert was issued for 16-year-old Zoe Rowbotham on Tuesday afternoon.

Hurst police said she was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Bluebonnet Drive and Arwine Drive in Hurst.

Rowbotham is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black shorts, and white shoes.

She’s believed to be traveling on foot.

Police confirmed Rowbotham ran away from home. They are considering her a high-risk missing person because they said she has a diminished mental-health capacity and needs medication.

She may be in grave or immediate danger, police said.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.