Amber Alert: 12-year-old Haltom City girl missing for 2 days

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City are looking for a girl they said has been missing for two days.

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for 12-year-old Cassie Johnson.

She was last seen walking away from North Oaks Middle School around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said she disappeared after crossing the railroad tracks.

She did not return home and has not been heard from since.

She’s described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds with long braids.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 911.