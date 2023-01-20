Amber Alert issued for sisters abducted by grandmother in McKinney, police say

Police are looking for two sisters who they believe were abducted by their grandmother in Collin County.

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns, of McKinney.

Police said they're in serious danger.

They are suspected of being taken by their 60-year-old grandmother, Jame Burns. She was last seen wearing dark-frame glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black sleeves, and blue jeans.

The girls were last seen just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, at a pizza restaurant near Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway in McKinney. They were having a supervised visit with their non-custodial father, along with CPS, who had temporary custody of the sisters.

READ MORE: Kayla Kelley case: Medical examiner IDs body found in Grand Prairie as missing Collin County woman

Police said Burns is driving a black SUV, but they don't know the make, model, or license plate number.

McKinney police said they are working with the FBI to find the girls.

If you've seen them or know where they are, you're asked to call police immediately.