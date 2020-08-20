Amber Alert discontinued after missing Palo Pinto sisters found safe

article

An Amber Alert has been discontinued for two sisters from Palo Pinto, west of Fort Worth.

Authorities were looking for 11-year-old Sarah Beth Hull and 13-year-old Natalia Renea Hull.

The two girls were last seen on Thursday at 4 a.m. in the 100 block of East Waterplant Road in the town of Santo. They were possibly spotted in the Waco area later in the day.

The Amber Alert did not include a suspect or vehicle description but said they were believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The active Amber Alert was discontinued around 2 a.m. Friday.

Authorities did not release any details but said the sisters are safe.