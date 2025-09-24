AMBER Alert 2-year-old from Arkansas recovered in North Texas

article

A 2-year-old boy from Arkansas, the subject of an AMBER Alert, was found safe in Royse City on Tuesday night after a police traffic stop.

Arkansas AMBER Alert Child Found

What we know:

According to the Royse City Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle on westbound Interstate 30 around 9:45 p.m. The car was linked to an AMBER Alert issued earlier that day in Lonoke County, Arkansas, for 2-year-old Bryson Lavell Hutchinson.

Police said Bryson was found unharmed inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as Tikeyonna Hutchinson, was taken into custody without incident. Tikeyonna Hutchinson, who identified herself as the boy's aunt, was taken to the Rockwall County Jail.

She is being held on a warrant for aggravated kidnapping from Arkansas.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the alleged aggravated kidnapping has not been released.

Dig deeper:

The AMBER Alert was activated around 3 p.m. after the child was reported missing from England, Arkansas.

The Royse City Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were immediately available.