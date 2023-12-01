Amazon offers Prime Student members $25 flights for holidays-here’s how it works

article

Whether you’re making plans for a getaway or a trip home to spend time with family for the holidays, there’s a new deal available to save you a little money on travel.

Amazon and its partner StudentUniverse is giving Prime Student members $25 flights to and from home for the holiday season.

The limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between mid-December and early January for $25 for a discount rate up to $500 off the retail value of the ticket on studentuniverse.com which are subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

Approximately 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion–with 1,000 tickets dropping daily starting at 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 and 12 a.m. PST on Dec. 6 and 7.

However, once these 3,000 tickets are gone, StudentUniverse will run a trailing promotional offer, giving Prime Student members $25 off flights with a promotional code.

This offer is good for a maximum one ticket per Amazon Prime Student Member and only one passenger per booking.

Amazon notes that only current members who activate the StudentUniverse Prime Student Exclusive offer will be eligible to participate in the promotion.

Prime Student members can visit the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page to learn more.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

















