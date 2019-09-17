Amazon holds career day to fill 1,300 Dallas-area jobs

Amazon is hoping to fill 1,300 jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Recruiters will be at the Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field in Dallas for a career day event from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The company is not taking applications Tuesday or doing interviews. But hundreds of recruiters will be at the event to give interview tips, offer resume advice and answer questions about the available positions within the company.

“We have opportunities across so many departments at Amazon. We have 30,000 roles that are open currently. So these are roles that we’re looking to fill. There are jobs ranging from customer fulfillment roles, working with the most updated robotics to computer sign visionists who are working with Amazon Go. So the opportunities are very wide and we’re looking for people to fill those roles now,” said Laura Gunning, a spokeswoman for Amazon.

There are full and part-time jobs available, all paying at least $15 an hour.

For more information, visit https://amazoncareerdaydallas.splashthat.com.