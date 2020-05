article

Amazon plans to hire 1,500 people at its new warehouse in west Oak Cliff in Dallas.

The site is expected to open May 31 but it will take eight weeks to hire everyone.

The company will conduct interviews at the Nylo Hotel in Las Colinas and then at the center.

The job pays $15 an hour and comes with health insurance and other benefits.

Those who are interested should fill out an application on amazon.jobs.