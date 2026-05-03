2 dead, 10 injured in targeted shooting at Amarillo apartment complex

The Brief Two teenagers were killed, and 10 others injured after gunmen opened fire during a gathering at an Amarillo apartment complex early Saturday morning. Investigators believe two suspects targeted the victims after being asked to leave a previous location and used multiple weapons, including a rifle. No arrests have been made and the identities of the two suspects remain unknown as police continue to review local surveillance and doorbell footage.



Two people were killed, and 10 others injured in a shooting early Saturday at an Amarillo apartment complex, Amarillo police said in a social media post.

Details of the shooting at Westminster Apartments

What we know:

Amarillo police officers responded at about 1:58 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Westminster Apartments in the 2400 block of South Coulter Street. The gathering involved juveniles and young adults and had moved to the location from another residence, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Police said the preliminary information indicates several individuals had been asked to leave the original gathering. Those individuals later followed attendees to the Coulter Street apartment, attempted to enter and opened fire, possibly using multiple weapons, including a rifle-style firearm.

Victims identified in Amarillo shooting

Interstate 40 to Amarillo Texas on Highway 40. (Photo by: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Authorities identified one of the victims who died as 17-year-old Ezekiel Rudy Almazan. The second victim was described as a 16-year-old male whose name has not been released. Ten people sustained injuries in the shooting, but their conditions were not immediately available, according to Amarillo police.

Police search for two suspects

What they're saying:

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and said the suspects had some affiliation with the location and were known to at least one occupant at the party. Two suspects were involved, but their identities and ages have not been released.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday.

Officers recovered a Glock 9mm handgun on a landing outside one of the apartments, but police say no weapons were recovered directly from the suspects. Amarillo police say the evidence collected at the scene suggests multiple firearms were used.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Rise in Amarillo homicides for 2026

Local perspective:

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld Hover said the city has recorded 10 homicides so far in 2026, including the two from Saturday’s shooting, compared with 16 homicides in all of 2025.

Since a series of homicides in March, the department has increased patrol staffing and received assistance from regional law enforcement agencies.

Provide Information to Amarillo Police

What you can do:

Police are asking residents in the area to review doorbell and surveillance camera footage from the early morning hours and submit any relevant video to investigators.