Alvarado teen dies after being ejected from truck during wreck

An Alvarado teen was killed when he was ejected from his truck on Thursday morning.

DPS troopers were called to the single-vehicle wreck about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on FM 3136 near CR 425 in Cleburne.

Officials said Tyler Kelley, 17, was driving a pickup when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and rolled. Kelley was ejected during the wreck and died at the scene.

DPS said an investigation into what caused the wreck is ongoing