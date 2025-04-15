Alvarado 9-year-old hit in the mouth by stray bullet

article

A 9-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet while inside her home in Alvarado.

What we know:

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened over the weekend at a home on Sallys Way in Alvarado.

The little girl’s sister called 911 to report that she’d been shot in the cheek.

Deputies who were already in the area because of the rodeo quickly responded to the home, and the child was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital.

Doctors were able to remove a bullet fragment that was lodged in her mouth.

She’s expected to make a full recovery.

What we don't know:

Deputies are still trying to determine where the bullet came from.

So far, they’ve determined that it came into the house from the outside.

They also don’t believe it came from the nearby rodeo.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.