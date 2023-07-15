Almond-crusted flounder
Almond-crusted Flounder with Apricot Amaretto Sauce
Recipe from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill
6 oz. fresh flounder filet
¼ c Flour
1 Egg, beaten
¼ c. sliced almonds mixed with ¼ c. panko
2 Tbsp neutral oil
1 apricots, thinly sliced
2 Tbsp. Amaretto
2 Tbsp Shallots, minced
½ tsp Orange zest
1-2 sage leaves
1/3 c. Fish stock
1 ½ Tbsp/ Butter
Salt and pepper
Season fish liberally with salt and pepper
Flour one side of fish. Next, egg wash same side. Finally, put in almond panko crust.
Heat oil in pan over medium heat until glistening. Cook fish crust side down
Cook 2-3 mins in crust side and flip to finish 2-3 more minutes depending on thickness
In same pan deglaze apricots shallots and orange zest with amaretto Add fish stock and sage. Finish with butter and pour over fish. Serve immediately