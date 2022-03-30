Alliance for Children non-profit expands to new Fort Worth facility to help more victims

A Tarrant County non-profit has expanded to a new and much larger space to help in its mission to protect children from abuse.

The newly-renovated space extends the Alliance For Children’s tailor-made healing and support services to the community.

"I’m sure you’re aware one in 10 children will be sexually assaulted before their 18th birthday," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian.

"This facility is bigger because we have bigger problems in Texas," said State Rep. Nichole Collier (D-Fort Worth). "The work this organization does is unfortunately necessary, and thankfully their work is exceptional."

Police departments and CPS investigators have a vested interest in the new Alliance For Children Facility considering how many abused and victimized children transition from a crime scene to a comforting place where their needs are met throughout an investigation.

The agency’s new 38,000 square foot facility sits in West Fort Worth.

"Alliance For Children has served over 63,000 children throughout the county since their inception since 1992," said Tanya Merlino, the organization’s president. "Today, we pursue the same vision."

Art therapy rooms for promoting self-esteem are just one new aspect of the center as well as technological advances.

"For example, in our forensic interview rooms, we are creating a safe welcoming place where a child can tell their story," said Alliance For Children CEO Julie Evans. "In addition, we are able to serve additional children in our counseling department."

"Think of it you’ve got people working together for the children not only to remove them from abusive situations but to not force them to tell that story over and over and over again," said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

"We look forward to the day when this building doesn’t need to exist," Manoushagian said. "But until that day comes, we will all continue to be here. We will all continue to pledge our commitment to serve the children of Tarrant County."