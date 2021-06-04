Allen West announces resignation as Texas Republican Party Chairman

The Republican Party of Texas has announced that Chairman Allen West is resigning.

In a news release, the Texas GOP says that Lt. Col. (Ret.) West has submitted his "irrevocable resignation" to the officials' meeting as of 8 a.m. (CT) on June 4. He will remain at the helm of the Texas GOP until July 11.

West was elected as chairman in July 2020. He was a former Florida congressman who served one term and then moved to Texas and worked at a Dallas-based think thank before it folded.

The Texas GOP's full release about West's resignation is below:

Chairman West expressed his humble gratitude and stated that "it has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. I pray Godspeed for this governing body." His tenure has been marked by a remarkable commitment to our grassroots organizers as well as tireless effort to make gains on our Legislative Priorities such as Constitutional Carry, the Heart Beat Bill, and Election Integrity. Additionally, his action to grow GOP support across the state from the Rio Grande Valley, to our rural base, and underserved urban areas has been dauntless.

Lt. Col. Allen West will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career. We know that wherever he goes next, he will continue to be a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic.

The Republican Party of Texas wishes to express our sincere gratitude for his numerous contributions during his tenure. His efforts have been greatly appreciated by staff and grassroots alike.

