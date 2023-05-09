The Allen police officer who killed the gunman in Saturday’s mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets is asking for privacy.

The officer has not yet been publicly identified.

An attorney who represents him said he’d like to maintain that anonymity as he processes the tragedy.

"The officer sprinted towards high-power rifle fire as everyone else ran away. He’s a brave servant with a gentle heart and embodies the best the law enforcement profession has to offer. He’s doing well and would appreciate privacy as he continues to process this life-altering tragedy," said Zack Horn, his attorney.

The officer was at Allen Premium Outlets Saturday for another call and responded as soon as the shooting started.

He reportedly took down the shooter two minutes after calling for backup.

Eight other people were killed in the shooting including three children. Several more were injured and a few remain hospitalized in critical condition.

The FBI is still sorting through evidence to try to determine a motive.